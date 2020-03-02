Share:

Saudi Arabia has unveiled an electronic system to refund Umrah fees in the wake of the kingdom's decision to suspend entry for pilgrims over fears of coronavirus.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the fees will be recollected by pilgrims through their travel agencies in their home countries.

On Thursday, Saudi authorities imposed a temporary ban on the entry of pilgrims in an attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to more than 30 other countries, including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain, and India.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, raised the global coronavirus alert level from high to "very high'' on Friday.