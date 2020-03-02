Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi Sunday said that the Karachi youth being kept in isolation after found coronavirus positive.

Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi was commenting on a statement of the Karachi University vice chancellor who had denied the virus infection in the youth- a student of the university.

“There is no truth in statement of the vice chancellor. The youth was kept in isolation after found coronavirus positive,” the health secretary said. He will be discharged from the hospital after he will test negative from coronavirus, the health official said. He said the family members of the patient, tested negative on Thursday.