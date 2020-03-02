Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Min­ister Mahmood Khan on Sunday said the government was taking practical steps for provision of basic facilities and services to people across the province.

Talking to Special Assistant on Local Government Kamran Bangash and MPA Abdus Salam Afridi here at Chief Minister Secretariat, the chief minister said the government had made comprehensive planning in this regard and soon people would see relief in every sector.

The chief minister added serving the people were the top most priority of the government and soon people would feel a change in the overall solutions of their problems.

Mahmood maintained the province revenue would en­hance with the promotion of tourism and provision of jobs to local people.

He said a new era of develop­ment and prosperity was going to start with industrialisation in the province, including in the merged districts.