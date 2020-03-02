Share:

LAHORE - Slovenian tennis team Sunday arrived for their Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to be played at Pakistan Sports Complex on March 6 to 7. According to information made available here, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Secretary Col (R) Gul Rehman and Liaison Officer Imran Sheikh accorded warm welcome to the Slovenian team at Islamabad Airport, where it was provided entire protocol and security umbrella. The management of Serena Hotel also received the visiting side with traditional hospitality and fervor. Slovenia team also visited the venue of the Davis Cup tie. Meanwhile, PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan welcomed the Slovenian team and expressed the hope that they would enjoy their stay here. “This is the first ever visit of a European Davis Cup team to Pakistan. They’ll be facilitated in the best possible way,” Salim said. The PTF chief also thanked the sponsors for supporting the federation to hold the tie in a befitting manner. “We are not receiving government’s support for quite some time. Around four to five million rupees are needed to successfully host this event. We are arranging ourselves this amount with the help of event sponsors,” he added. Salim showed satisfaction at Pakistan outfit’s preparations for the tie and expressed the hope that the players would live up to the expectations and put up a good show. “They’ve worked really hard under the able guidance of coach Mushaf Zia. I’m sure they will win the all-important tie,” he added.