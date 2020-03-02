Share:

LAHORE/SYDNEY - South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs to secure a semi-final berth in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

In the Group-B fixture, Pakistan scored 119-5 in their pursuit of the 137-run target. In-form Aliya Riaz was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 32-ball 39, which she gathered hitting three fours and a six. Captain Javeria Khan made 31 off 34, hitting four fours, and helped her side stage a recovery after an early collapse which saw Pakistan lose three wickets for eight runs as the scorecard read 26-3 inside seven overs.

Pakistan seemed to gain momentum, but Javeria’s run-out in the 11th over at the non-striker’s end swung the match in South Africa’s favour. Aliya struck the ball down the ground and as Chloe Tryon went down in her follow-through to field, it rolled onto the stumps after deflecting off her fingers.

Earlier, Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten 53 from 36 balls after South Africa opted to bat. Diana Baig struck early and had South Africa one down for four runs with the wicket of Lizelle Lee (4) on the fourth ball of the match. She struck again as Lee’s opening partner Dane Van Niekerk (3) was also back in the pavilion as Diana bowled her in the fifth over. Marizanne Kapp denied any further inroads and pushed back the Pakistan bowlers with her 32-ball 31. Diana returned 2-19 in four overs, while all other four bowlers – Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Syeda Aroob Shah and Nida Dar – picked up a wicket each. In their last group fixture, Pakistan play Thailand tomorrow (Tuesday).

Meanwhile, Nat Sciver and England’s spinners combined to devastating effect as victory over West Indies secured their place in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 semi-finals. All-rounder Sciver picked up from where she left off to score her third half-century of the tournament, helping England to post 143-5 on a tricky track.

SCORES IN BRIEF

South Africa 136-6, 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 53 not out, Marizanne Kapp 31; Diana Baig 2-19) beat Pakistan 119-5, 20 0vers (Aliya Riaz 39 not out, Javeria Khan 31) by 17 runs.

England 143 for 5 (Sciver 57) beat West Indies 97 (Kirby 20, Ecclestone 3-7) by 46 runs.