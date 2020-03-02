Share:

LAHORE - Three teenage boys were killed when a speedy truck bumped into their motorcycle in Lahore’s Gowalmandi on Sunday morning, police said.

Rescue workers said the bodies were shifted to hospital soon after the accident, which took place near Peer Makki Darbar. One of the deceased was identified by police as a 12-year-old boy. All the three dead were residents of Gowalmandi. Arsalan, Ahmad, and Akhter were said to be close friends.

According to police, the boys riding on a motorcycle were travelling in the walled city when a speedy truck smashed into the two-wheeler near a crossing. All the three victims received multiple injuries and died on the spot, eyewitnesses said.

The truck driver managed to escape from the crime scene. Police said that a criminal case was registered against the driver while they impounded the truck. Further investigation was underway.