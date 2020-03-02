Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Lahore, Rai Babar Saeed on Sunday suspended two policemen over corruption charges. Taking strict action on corruption complaints, DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed suspended Sub-Inspector Muhammad Zulfiqar and driver Constable Sharafat Niazi. SI Zulfiqar was deployed at Akbari Gate police station while Sharafat Niazi was serving as driver at Niazi Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. The DIG Operations has also directed departmental inquiry against the two suspended cops.