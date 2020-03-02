Share:

LAHORE - The police arrested two culprits over aerial firing during wedding ceremony, recovered illegal weapons and ammunitions here on Sunday. According to details, the culprits opened heavy aerial firing during a wedding ceremony in Sanda area of Lahore and uploaded video of firing on social media. SP Iqbal Town taking notice of the footage constituted a team under the supervision of SHO Sanda. The police team during a raid arrested both culprits identified as Abu Baqar alias Baqar Gujjar and Naveed besides recovering illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession. The recovered arms, ammunitions were confiscated and the police after registering a case against the detainees started an investigation.