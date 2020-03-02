Share:

KARACHI - A delegation of Khalifa Bin Zaid Al-Nahyan Foundation on Sunday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House and discussed important matters of mutual interest. The issues discussed in the meeting included bilateral relations, social and economic issues and those related to uplift of the common man, said an official statement.

The delegation was led by Ali Al-Swedi. United Arab Emirates’ Consul General in Karachi, Dr. Saleem Al-Khadim Al-Dahnihani was also present. The governor was told that the foundation had been engaged in providing various basic facilities to the people of Sindh.

Ismail appreciated the services rendered by the foundation in the fields of education and health. “UAE’s support in social sector also exemplary,” he affirmed.

Imran Ismail assured the delegation of full cooperation and assistance to the foundation in their activities in the province.