LAHORE - President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Ambassador of the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Admiral Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki in Islamabad. Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have brotherly ties, based on mutual cooperation, respect, brotherhood and unity. President UMT said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia should join hands to promote global peace and collaborative initiatives in the field of higher education. He shared with ambassador that there should be people to people and youth to youth interaction among the people of both countries. Ibrahim invited Saudi ambassador towards enrollment of Saudi Arabian students at UMT University as students from Saudi Arabia studying in Pakistan would strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. Furthermore he shed light on the joint collaboration of Pak-Saudi educational institutes. Saudi Ambassador Admiral Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki welcomed Ibrahim Murad and appreciated the educational services of UMT. Ibrahim Hasan Murad presented a souvenir to Admiral Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki.