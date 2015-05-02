MIR ALI - Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while lauding the sacrifices of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of North Waziristan on Friday said that the government will provide all resources for their rehabilitation in their areas.

"We will provide resources for the reconstruction of your houses. It is our duty, as you have shown courage and tolerance and given sacrifices for the establishment of peace in the area," he said while addressing the IDPs of North Waziristan upon their return to their native areas.

The process of IDPs' return to their homes is continuing since March 2015.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that with the end of terrorism due to Zarb-e-Azb operation in North Waziristan, not only the tribal areas would become the cradle of peace, but it will also help establish peace across Pakistan.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated the government's resolve to launch development projects in tribal areas and said schools, colleges and hospitals would be constructed so that the local people have health and education facilities on their doorsteps. The Prime Minister commended the services and sacrifices of the officers and jawans of the armed forces who he said played a pivotal role in the elimination of terrorism through Zarb-e-Azb operation and established peace in the tribal areas.

"Well done, the armed forces did good job, for which they deserve all praise. They eliminated terrorism from the area and established peace. Now you (IDPs) can live there with peace,” he remarked.

The Prime Minister also lauded the armed forces for properly looking after the IDPs during their temporary stay in camps. He assured the IDPs that the government and the armed forces would ensure the security of the IDPs, who were returning to their homes, as well as their areas.

The Prime Minister said he will also visit the North Waziristan soon and meet them in their area. The Prime Minister on this occasion also distributed gifts among the IDPs, who were returning to their homes.

Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi and Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lt-Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch were present on the occasion.

Political Secretary to PM, Dr Asif Kirmani and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Ms Marvi Memon were also there.