PESHAWAR - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit district Bannu on Tuesday to inaugurate various development projects during his second public meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa within a week.

Being a joint show of power mainly by the JUI-F and PML-N, the PM will address a public gathering at Ziyad Akram Durrani Sports Complex along with Maulana Fazal Rehman and former KP Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani who is now Federal Minister for Housing in the federal government. To attract many people to the show, the JUI-F, which has two out of four MPAs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from Bannu, has run an active campaign asking people to attend the gathering, as the PM is going to announce various mega projects for the district.

The PM is expected to inaugurate a project of Bannu airport expansion, industrial zone expansion and gas project during his one day visit to Bannu. Moreover, it is crystal clear that Nawaz Sharif and Maulana Fazal Rehman will criticize the PTI’s way of politics and government in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The JUI-F is openly supporting the PM and his family on Panama leaks and strongly opposing the stance adopted by the opposition parties.

The people of district Bannu have pinned high hope on the PM’s visit and that’s why it is expected to be attended by people in a large number.