rawalpindi-The release of the movie at the Arena Cinema was a huge event, one that was not to be missed. The event did not just offer screening of the movie, it offered much more.

The event was carefully planned to keep the public fully engaged and excited about the film. The décor itself was a sight to see. At this premiere the Augmented Reality setup was introduced for the first time in the history of Pakistani cinema.

Celebrities including Naseer Afridi, Maria Fatima Unera Qureshi and Javeria Rana were present at the event to promote the film along with TwinCon Islamabad.

The series already has a huge fan base so it was a challenge to meet the expectations, but the film turned out to be an instant hit. The host of this spectacular event was Constantine PR which put in a lot of hard work in the event.