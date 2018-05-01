Share:

rawalpindi-During a special drive against outlaws the Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Rawalpindi Region have caught a total of 2650 motorcycles and registered 6 cases with local police against the holders of illegal arms and drug peddlers, informed PHP spokesman on Monday.

The special drive was launched by DSP PHP Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Tarar following the orders of Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police PHP Amjad Javed Salimi and SSP PHP Rawalpindi District Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, he said.

A master training program for 242 police officers and officials was also organized by Sub Inspector Ahsan Kazmi and Head Constable Azhar Hussain at PHP Post Bahria Town.

According to him, the PHP Rawalpindi Region have caught a total of 2650 motorcycles on charges of not showing the registration books by the riders and so got impounded at the concerned police stations. Similarly, PHP also held a number of persons after recovering illegal weapons and drugs from their possession handed them over to police, and registered six cases against the accused and have begun investigation. Some 49 cases were also registered against the transporters and vehicle owners involved in overloading, over speed and fixing illegal and substandard gas cylinder in the vehicles, he added. On the other hand, DSP PHP Liaquat Tarar on instructions of SSP Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi had arranged a master training program for 242 police officers and officials. During the training program, SI Ahsan Kazmi and Head Constable Azhar Hussain trained the attendees besides conducting the written and practical exams, the spokesman added.