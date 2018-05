Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 2852 criminals including 656 absconders during the last four months and recovered valuables worth more than Rs.219.4 million from them, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

He said following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, SSP Islamabad Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi directed all the police officials to accelerate efforts in tracing the theft and burglary cases