Share:

WASHINGTON - The Taliban and other insurgent groups are gaining control over increasing numbers of the Afghan population and the strength of local security forces has declined sharply, a US government watchdog warned Tuesday.

The latest report from the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) paints a grim picture of the security situation in the war-torn country, and comes even as the Pentagon asserts that Afghan troops and US-led NATO forces are making steady progress in the grueling, 16.5-year-old conflict.

It also comes on the heels of another deadly day in the capital, when twin blasts killed at least 25 people, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer for Afghanistan Shah Marai and eight other journalists.

According to SIGAR, the strength of the Afghan security forces dropped by about 10 percent over the course of a year - falling to a total size of 296,409 personnel in the army and police forces as of January 31.

Militants including the Taliban and the Islamic State group have stepped up their attacks on beleaguered Afghan troops and police in recent months, sapping morale already hit by desertions and corruption. US forces used to provide SIGAR with the number of Afghan troops being killed - the figures were more than 5,000 each year - but that information is now classified at the request of the Afghan government.

At the same time, the Taliban and other insurgent groups now control or influence 14.5 percent of Afghanistan’s 407 districts - the highest level since SIGAR started recording such data in late 2015.

The government, meanwhile, controls 56.3 percent of the districts, with the remainder considered “contested.”

The varying population sizes of each district means that since August 2016, Afghan government control over its people has decreased.

“The overall trend for the insurgency is rising control over the population (from nine percent in August 2016 to 12 percent in January 2018),” the SIGAR report states.

The document also found increasing numbers of civilian deaths as the Afghan air force has stepped up its operations while NATO has reduced its air strikes.

The facts on the ground paint a different narrative than the one pushed by the Pentagon, which insists the Taliban are weary and now have elements willing to negotiate for peace.

Ten journalists were among dozens killed in multiple attacks across Afghanistan Monday, in the deadliest day for the country’s media since 2001.

Two suicide blasts in Kabul killed 25 people including AFP’s Marai along with at least eight other journalists, in what Reporters Without Borders said was the most lethal single attack on the media since the fall of the Taliban. The attack was claimed by IS, which has established a footprint in Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar.

AFGHAN GOVT URGED TO

IMPROVE SECURITY

The Afghan government has been urged to improve security to sustain economic recovery and alleviate poverty in the country on the International Workers’ Day which falls on Tuesday.

Insecurity is the main challenge for economic growth and employment, Muhib Naji, a human resources staff member at a local company said, adding that when investors do not see a bright and certain future, they will not invest because it is too risky.

“In order to get potential investors’ confidence and persuade them to invest in Afghanistan and create job opportunities, the security condition must be improved,” Yahya Waqar, a management professor at Ibne Sina University told Xinhua.

“In the past, when the security condition was better, many international investors showed interest to invest especially in the mining sector, and some contracts were signed, but because of security concerns, practical works have not taken place yet,” he said.

Mohammad Shafaq Khawatian, an economy professor at Kabul University, said he believes that continued unemployment is the main source of social problems and evils.

“There is direct connection between unemployment, crimes and insurgency. For example, why the crime rate in the city of Kabul has increased recently? Because people do not have money; therefore, they want to make money through illegal ways like kidnapping and robbing people,” he said.

According to Afghan officials, unemployment rate in the country stands at 39 percent and most of the jobless people are young-educated who could not find proper jobs.

The majority of people in Afghanistan live in rural areas and work on the farms, but recent severe drought has forced farmers to migrate to cities.

“Several families left our village in Ghazni province for Kabul because farms and livestock suffered very badly due to severe and consistent drought,” Ali Ahmad Rahimi, a farmer, said.

“Currently in Kabul we cannot find a decent job with reasonable salary, so we will have to go to Iran,” he added.

On the eve of the International Workers’ Day, two daily laborers were killed and several street vendors wounded in two suicide bombings in central Kabul, in the attack which killed 27 people, including nine journalists.

If the Afghan government cannot overcome security challenges, the unemployment rate in the country will likely to remain high, analysts say.