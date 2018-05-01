Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider termed the high spirit and courage of the Kashmiri people living near the Line of Control invincible.

"People of Azad Jammu & Kashmir are the leaden wall to frustrate, with full vigour, every nefarious design and the aggressive posture of India against Pakistan or AJK from across the Line of Control and the frontiers," said Raja Farooq Haider said while addressing the forward areas population dwelling along this Line of Control in Chamb and Bandala sectors in Bhimbher district of Mirpur division.

The prime minister was on a day-long visit to the Line of Control to inquire about the wellbeing of the Indian troops unprovoked firing which affected forward areas population in the two sectors of AJK in Bhimbher district on Monday.

Haider inquired about the health of the affected families especially to console the bereaved families whose family members were martyred or injured in the recent aggressive posture in Pir Jamal and Batala villages. He distributed cheques of relief amounts to the bereaved families at both the villages. The prime minister also offered fateha for the martyrs.

Raja Farooq said that the valiant forward areas population of AJK was giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the defence of every inch of the homeland of Pakistan, the Kashmiris' ultimate destination in all respect, shoulder to shoulder the valiant armed forces of Pakistan.

"I am at the Line of Control today to express solidarity with the brave population of the forward areas of the State in these hours of unrest caused due to the frequent violation of the ceasefire by India in form of unprovoked shelling and firing on the civilian populous areas of AJK," the AJK prime minister said.

He said that the coward Indian forces were involved in the frequent target killing of the innocent forward areas civil population including women and children through the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing on the LoC in Azad Jammu Kashmir. "The deliberated targeting killing of the civilians through the sniper gun shots at the LoC in AJK has become the routine business of the shameful Indian army from across the LoC," he said.

"The morale of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir including those dwelling at the forward areas on LoC is much high and they are not scared of such repeated cowardly acts of the unprovoked firing and other such identical coercive tactics of India from across the LoC," the prime minister declared. He said that the valiant AJK people would not allow the nefarious and dirty steps of the Indian forces afoot on the sacred motherland - Pakistan. Paying rich tributes to the brave population, the prime minister said that the morale of our population at the LoC was very high.