PESHAWAR - Paying tributes to the labourers for their struggle against the oppressors in Chicago, Awami National Party Information Secretary Haroon Bilour demanded incentives for Pakistan Railway labourers including increase of their salaries.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the labourers’ issues, Haroon Bilour said that the ANP always raised slogans for the rights of the labourers’ community. He said that former federal minister for railways Ghulam Ahmad Bilour had reformed the department and made it profitable. He said that the incumbent rulers had completely ignored the labourers and that is why their sense of deprivation was increasing with each passing day.

He said that behind every revolution, there were sacrifices of labourers, adding that the capitalist class always exploited the labourers for their own interests. He said that the rulers succeeded in their political struggle due to the sacrifices of labourers, saying that improvement in the life standards of the people was result of the labourers’ sacrifices.

He stressed the labourers to unite like the labourers of Chicago who sacrificed their lives against the oppressors for getting their due rights. On this occasion, laborers of Railway Union stressed the government for service up gradation of railways labourers like other employees of the department and demanded over time allowance for their duties.