WASHINGTON - Fighters are targeting journalists in Afghanistan because they are weakened and want more news coverage in order to undermine the country’s electoral process ahead of an expected vote in October, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said Monday.

“This is the normal stuff by people who cannot win at the ballot box, so they turn to bombs,” Mattis said when asked about a day of bloodshed in Afghanistan that left dozens dead, including many children and journalists.

“They need the international media to basically broadcast this going on, so they can undercut through those kind of attacks, what is what has obviously set them on their back foot diplomatically and militarily.

“We anticipated that they would do their best to try to bring bombs right into Kabul.” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the “senseless and barbaric attack.”

“The independent media is a cornerstone of democracy,” he said, adding that the United States was “committed to defeating” the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack.

“The vibrant media landscape that has developed in Afghanistan will endure, in large part due to those journalists and media professionals who tragically died in today’s attack, but whose courageous and steadfast work helped lay the foundation for Afghanistan’s thriving and resilient independent media.”

US ‘stands by’

Afghans: Mattis

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Tuesday the US would stand by the Afghan people and the Kabul government, a day after attacks killed dozens of people including 10 journalists.

“The murder of journalists and other innocent people is a great testimony to what it is we stand for, and more importantly what we stand against,” Mattis told reporters at the Pentagon.

“We’ll stand by the Afghan people, we’ll stand by the Afghan government and the NATO mission will continue as we drive them to a political settlement,” he added.

The Pentagon chief had earlier said that weakened militants were targeting journalists in Afghanistan in order to undermine the electoral process ahead of an expected vote in October.

Monday’s bloodshed saw a double suicide blast in Kabul that left 25 people dead including AFP’s chief Afghanistan photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists.

The Islamic State group, which has dramatically stepped up its attacks in Kabul in recent months, claimed the attack.

A separate shooting in eastern Khost province killed a BBC reporter.

“We anticipated and are doing our best and have been successful at blocking many of these attacks on innocent people, but unfortunately once in a while they get through,” Mattis said as he greeted Macedonian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska.

“This is simply what they do: They murder innocent people.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has also condemned the “senseless and barbaric attack.” He said the work of those journalists who died “helped lay the foundation for Afghanistan’s thriving and resilient independent media.”

As the Pentagon asserts that Afghan troops and US-led NATO forces are making steady progress in the 16.5-year-old Afghanistan war, a US watchdog on Tuesday warned that the Taliban and other insurgent groups are gaining control over increasing numbers of the Afghan population and the strength of local security forces has declined sharply.