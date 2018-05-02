Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday applauded the Sindh government for being the first provincial government to announce its labour policy in the country and promulgating as many as 14 labour laws from the assembly during this tenure.

He was addressing a press conference regarding Labour Day at PPP Media Cell and said that PPP since its inception had been working for the rights of labour class and has always given priority to laws favouring labour class of the country.

The PPP chairman said that the Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has also appreciated the labour policies of the Sindh government.

Criticising MQM-Pakistan, he said that the party on Labour Day should be made answerable for the labourers who were burnt alive in Baldia Factory fire.

“MQM should answer on their role in Baldia factory fire rather than doing politics on Labour Day.”

He also announced to hold rallies in every district of the city and said the party would emerge as major stake holder from city in next polls.

He criticised the PML-N government for passing an anti-labour budget and said that they belonged to the industrialists and had always safeguarded their interests rather than of labourers.

Bilawal termed the win of party’s union in PIA elections as the referendum against privatisation of institutions including PIA and vowed that his party would not let anyone privatise the institutions.

Condemns hike in POL prices

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari strongly condemned the perpetual increase in the POL prices by PML-N government to create unbearable economic conditions for the masses through unprecedented rise in commuting costs directly hitting the lower strata of population.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said PML-N increased POL prices continuously since several months and its latest “parting petrol bomb attack” on masses has reflected its intentions to drag them into a slew of poverty and an economic disaster at ground level.

“PML-N’s is the government of rich, for the rich and by the rich as it started schemes favouring the elite to whiten their black money and thrive. The poor majority of the nation is being grinded between inflation and hopelessness,” he stated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PPP wont remain silent while PML-N government policies were sky-rocketing the prices of commodities and fleecing the poor. “PPP will raise its voice against POL prices hike in all available forums, adding that people will avenge the cruelties and ruthlessness of the Panama League in the next elections,” he added.