LOS ANGELES-Charlize Theron would love to star in another ‘Mad Max’ movie.

The 42-year-old actress starred alongside Tom Hardy in the George Miller-directed ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’, and Charlize has admitted she’d relish the chance to reprise the role of Imperator Furiosa in another action film. Speaking to Time Out London magazine, Charlize explained: ‘’If George [Miller] called me tomorrow I’d be totally on board. I absolutely loved working with him, and I loved that character. ‘’I spent a lot of time with her in the desert and I feel very attached to her. It would be great to revisit that if everything aligned.’’

However, Charlize may not get the chance to reprise the role, after it was recently revealed that the sequel to ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ is in doubt because of a bitter legal dispute.

Efforts to make a sequel to the 2015 sci-fi film - which was widely praised by critics - have stalled due to a dispute between the director and the movie studio Warner Bros.

Plans to start shooting the sequel have been derailed by an argument over Miller’s bonus for the project, with the director claiming he’s entitled to an additional $7 million for keeping the film’s budget under $157 million.

On the other hand, Warner Bros. is saying that the film did, in fact, go over its original budget and therefore isn’t willing to pay the bonus money.