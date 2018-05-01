Share:

KASUR: Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in three different incidents of robbery, theft and dacoity here the other day. According to police sources, two dacoits intercepted a motorcyclist at gunpoint and robbed him of Rs60,000 near Kotli Pathanwala. In another incident, three dacoits entered the furniture shop of Sarfaraz, pointed gun at him and snatched Rs30,000 on Eidgah Road, Phoolnagar.

One Sohail Ahmed, resident of Sarai Cheena, submitted an application to Phoolnagar police stating that thieves including Imran, Faisal and Irfan stole Rs700,000, a laptop and an LCD from his house. Police were investigating.–Staff Reporter