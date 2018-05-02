Share:

ISLAMABAD - Experts on Tuesday suggested that both the government and the affected communities should work together to adapt best management practices in agriculture, forestry, land-use planning, water resources management, and urbanisation for overcoming floods and droughts.

They were addressing a two-day workshop on “Collective community action for eco-watershed mitigation to floods and droughts". On the occasion, Director UNESCO Regional Bureau for Science in Asia and the Pacific, Dr Shahbaz Khan said that according to estimates there might be severe water scarcity in future so it is necessary to make water reservoirs. He said increase in forest can reduce the risk of floods and soil erosion.

Khan said collective community action can play a vital role to mitigate damage potential and increase coping capacity of both drought and flood extremes. He said after 2010 floods in Pakistan, UNESCO in cooperation with the government of Japan started a major project, “Strategic strengthening of flood Warning & Management Capacity of Pakistan” from July 2011 to September 2014, which aimed to improve the flood forecasting and early warning system of the country.

Under this project, a forecast model “Indus IFAS” has been developed and installed at FFD Lahore for test operation in 2014. He said in second phase capacity development of the relevant agencies would be carried out.

Chief guest Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Inomata said natural disasters are hazardous to lives and resources and in order to cope with them it is necessary to provide awareness at all levels. He said training the youth is more necessary, adding that even students of primary and secondary schools should also be trained.

A holistic approach towards risk management is required by all communities to reduce disaster risks such as floods and droughts by co-designing and co-implementing of disaster management actions through co-learning, he said.

Chief representative of Japan Agency for International Cooperation Yasuhiro Tojo said Japan will continue to help Pakistan for controlling floods and drought.