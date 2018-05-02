Share:

LAHORE - Member National Assembly from FATA, Sajid Hussain Toori and PML-N’s General Secretary from the same region, Sohail Afridi called on the PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari here at Bilawal House on Tuesday and announced to join the PPP.

Speaking on the occasion, the two leaders from the tribal region said that PPP was the only party which had taken practical steps to mitigate the problems facing the people there.

Asif Ali Zardari welcomed the two leaders into the PPP fold and said that party founder Z.A Bhutto regarded the FATA region “A piece of land from the heaven.” He also told them that PPP had made a principled decision that FATA would be merged into the KP province so that people in this region could also get their representation in the KP Assembly.

PPP leader further stated that FATA was not only known for its natural beauty, it also had the potential and resources to produce cheaper electricity.

Industry can also be promoted in the region, he added.

Zardari observed that problems of the FATA residents could be resolved by establishing modern hospitals, schools and colleges.

President KP province, Humayun Khan, senior party leader Akhundzada Chatan and President PPP, Peshawar, Saeed Khan were also present on the occasion.

Also, President PPP’s central Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira, ex-MNA Mujtaba Khar and local party leaders from Okara also called on Asif Ali Zardari at the Bilawal House Lahore on Tuesday.

Latest political situation in the country and issues relating to local politics came under discussion in the meeting.