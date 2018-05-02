Share:

KHAIRPUR - Five children including three siblings died of measles during the past 24 hours on Tuesday.

According to reports, the measles virus was spreading across Sindh, especially in rural areas and several children reportedly died in rural Sindh due to lake of health facilities awareness.

Moro Mengwar’s children including two sons Doulat (3), Lakhmir (1) and a daughter were died due to measles at Rajanpur Village during the past 24 hours and several children of other villages were being suffering from deadly disease.

Meanwhile, Alisha (3), in Drib Tanwari Village and eight-month-old Sameen Jagirani in Ammanullah Jagirani Village were died due to measles and several children were suffering the people of affected villages appealed to send health teams to vaccination of children.