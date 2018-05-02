Share:

High level Qatari delegation arrives for TVET conference

ISLAMABAD (APP): A high level Qatari delegation comprising Director Strategic Business Development Brigadier Eng Mohammad Al-Kaabi, Business Development Advisor Nafiz Rifaioglu, and Executive Director Operations from Strategic Centre for Consultancy and Technology of Qatar Dr Liaqat Amin Satti arrived here on Tuesday for the International TVET conference. The delegation met with Executive Director National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema and senior officers of NAVTTC. The delegation was apprised of various steps taken by NAVTTC for the promotion of skill development of Pakistani youth. The delegation commended the efforts of NAVTTC for enhancing the skill level of Pakistani youth and expressed keen interest in employing Pakistani skilled workers in various Qatari projects, especially those initiated for hosting the Football World Cup 2022. For this purpose, the two sides agreed to enhance the already existing cooperation, which will be of mutual benefit for the two brotherly countries.

US-China Investor Forum to be held in Buffett's hometown

NEW YORK (Xinhua/APP): Investors from the United States and China will meet in Omaha, Nebraska, hometown of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, on Friday to explore cooperation opportunities between the two countries. Yahoo Finance, partnering with the China General Chamber of Commerce U.S.A. and the Asian Cultural Center U.S., is hosting the first "U.S.-China Investor Forum" in Omaha, a city on the Missouri River, during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting weekend. The forum will focus on business and investment opportunities between the United States and China, how both countries can continue a stable and healthy bi-lateral relationship, how Warren Buffett is viewed in China and his investing principles. The forum will feature panel discussions like Interview with Warren Buffett, China's EV Revolution, New U.S.-China Partnerships, Hot Properties, Transforming Global Banking and U.S.-China Trade at a Crossroads.

ADB's annual meeting from tomorrow

MANILA (APP): Over 3,000 participants including finance ministers, central bank governors, private sector representatives, development partners, academics, members of civil society, and the media are expected to gather on May 3-6 at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters here for the 51st Annual Meeting of ADB's Board of Governors. Federal Minister for Finance Dr Miftah Ismail and Secretary Economic Affairs Division are also likely to attend the ADB's 4- day annual meeting. The Pakistani Finance minister will hold meeting especially with the finance ministers of various Asian countries. After celebrating its 50th anniversary last year, ADB will be pivoting to the future and discuss its new strategy to meet new and emerging challenges for the region and how new technologies and globalization will affect job creation in developing Asia. The latest draft of ADB's long-term strategy, Strategy 2030, will also be discussed at the Governors' Plenary as ADB aims to finalize the document this year. The theme of the 2018 Annual Meeting is "Linking People and Economies for Inclusive Development."

The meeting will look at global and regional issues affecting development in Asia and the Pacific, while exploring how ADB and its development partners can work together toward a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable region by 2030.

Various other events will be held during the Annual Meeting in Manila, including seminars focused on addressing gender gaps through women’s entrepreneurship and economic empowerment; the private sector's increasing role in meeting Asia's huge infrastructure needs, estimated at $1.7 trillion annually until 2030; new technologies in finance; investing in community-led solutions for climate and disaster resilience; and promoting inclusive growth through inter-subregional cooperation. See schedule of events.

The Philippines, as the host country, will also organize an array of events gathering representatives from the public and private sectors and civil society to discuss the country’s economic direction and development prospects.

This year’s Annual Meeting is the first-ever carbon neutral AM held in Manila.

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, it is owned by 67 members—48 from the region.

Singapore's economy to grow by 1.5-3.5pc

SINGAPORE (Xinhua/APP): Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the city-state's economic growth will be 1.5-3.5 percent for the whole year of 2018, while delivering his 2018 May Day Rally speech on Tuesday. "If all goes well, we should do better than 2.5 percent," he added. "I hope the things hold up, and we get another good year." Lee said Singapore's economic growth hit 3.6 percent in 2017, which is better than expected, with more new jobs created and average ages going up, thanks to not only the strong global economic growth but also the Singaporean workers' doing their part. He said Singapore's productivity growth is particularly encouraging, as it hit the highest height in seven years. "This year, we have sustained the momentum," Lee added. The prime minister said Singapore will help businesses create new jobs, place displaced workers in alternative jobs, and train workers to grow in their jobs this year. According to the prime minister, how Singapore's economy does depends on external environment, and the tensions growing nowadays has clouded the outlook.

But he added despite long-term uncertainty, Singapore's economy will be alright this year.