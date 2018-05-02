Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has failed to implement the 11-point development programme in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where his party has been in power for the last five years.

“Khan was given a wonderful opportunity to implement the 11-point agenda in KP, but he did not benefit from it. We have taken wonderful steps for improvement of every sector in Punjab,” the chief minister said while talking to a delegation, which called on him here on Tuesday. Shehbaz said he was sorry if anyone is hurt by the statement of Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan about women.

The delegation appreciated performance of the Punjab Information Department with regard to release of government advertisements and release of dues.

The delegation said that distribution of advertisements to newspapers in Punjab was being done in a transparent manner and the Information Department had adopted a foolproof mechanism for distribution of advertisements. “Your team is proactively working,” a delegation member told the chief minister. The delegation appreciated performance of Shehbaz Sharif with regard to speedy development of the province and said everyone was appreciating his hard work. The delegates said that a number of development projects had been carried out in Punjab during the last 10 years.

Talking to the delegation, Shehbaz said that Pakistan was moving in circles for the last 70 years and now it needed to move forward with joint efforts. “There is no need to worry as country’s future is bright,” he said. He said, “We will run a vigorous election campaign in Punjab and in other provinces. Development in other provinces is also necessary alongside Punjab.”

The chief minister said that nation is going to elections, which will hopefully be held in a free and fair manner. He said that future of democracy and that of the country lies in free and fair elections. He said that elections would be contested on the basis of performance and the voter would vote on the basis of performance. He said that role of the media is very important in this regard. He said that facts should be brought out as facts because national interests lie therein. Baseless allegations are not in the interest of the country, he remarked. He said that appreciation of the Information Department was praiseworthy and congratulated the whole team of the Information Department. He said that future of the country would be bright and equal opportunities would be given to all in the elections. He said that steps were taken for development of southern Punjab during the last 10 years. He said that 42% of development funds were given to 31% of population of southern Punjab and 10% additional quota was given to southern Punjab in every development programme.

Provincial ministers Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Rana Mashhood Ahmad, Zaeem Qadri, spokesman for the Punjab government Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Shehbaz, who is also PML-N president, congratulated Pakistani expatriate Sajid Javid over his appointment as British home secretary and expressed good wishes for him.

Shehbaz expressed the satisfaction at a Muslim leader’s appointment as home secretary for the first time in UK’s history and said that it was a matter of pride for Pakistan. His elevation is the result of hard work and dedication, Shehbaz said. It would help improve the image of Pakistanis at the global level, he added. The chief minister also congratulated the Pakistani community living in the UK.