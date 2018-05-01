Share:

Chilean towns to fine men for

street harassment of women

SANTIAGO (AFP): Two Chilean municipalities have announced they will begin issuing fines of up to hundreds of dollars to anyone guilty of street harassment of women. The measures are aimed at curbing gender-based crime which according to the United Nations is rife across the Latin American region, where a culture of “machismo” prevails. On Monday, the mayor of the upmarket Santiago suburb of Las Condes introduced the law which the municipality said aimed to eradicate street harassment “experienced by people moving through public spaces.” The mayor, Joaquin Lavin, pointedly launched the initiative on a construction site, of the kind from where men typically aim catcalls at passing women in the street. “What we want to do is raise the level of respect on public streets,” Lavin told journalists.

Last week, the nearby suburb of Recoleta in northern Santiago implemented a similar measure, with fines of between $77 and $385 for offenders.

The Las Condes law provides for anti-street harassment signs being erected in various public places, including construction sites, bus stops and metro stations.

“We don’t bother or offend anyone here. We are against street harassment,” the signs say.

Those accused of the offence will be fined up to $390 dollars, imposed on the spot by municipal inspectors or police.

The measures are part of a fight against gender-based violence, which in 2015 saw 1,700 women murdered in 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to a report by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Women also run the guantlet of street and political harassment throughout the region, the report by the Santiago-based UN agency says.

New mechanism in obesity’s

link to colon cancer found

WASHINGTON (XINHUA):Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst identified a new molecular mechanism to explain the link between obesity and increased risk of colon inflammation, a major risk factor in colorectal cancer. The study has published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences revealed that inhibiting an enzyme known as soluble epoxide hydrolase, sEH, may abolish this risk of obesity-induced colonic inflammation. A few sEH inhibitors, known to be a factor in other inflammatory diseases but not colon cancer before, are now in human clinical trials, according to Zhang Guodong, a professor in the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the paper’s senior author. “In our mouse studies, obesity-induced colon inflammation can be eliminated by inhibiting sEH.

So we discovered a new therapeutic target for a very important disease,” said Zhang.

Since sEH inhibitors are already being explored as a treatment for other diseases such as pain and hypertension, medical researchers using it would not need to reinvent a whole new approach.

“We hope it will be a promising treatment in humans, but mice and humans are very different,” Zhang said.

Colon inflammation is an early warning sign of this cancer, and the new research shows why and how obesity increases risk.

In this study, the investigators used a liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS)-based metabolomics approach to analyze the profiles of signaling lipids in the colon of groups of lean and obese mice. This allowed them to identify new bioactive lipids which are deregulated in the colon tissues of obese mice.

“Metabolomics is a very powerful tool to find new biomarkers and pathways of human diseases,” said first author Wang Wiecang, a doctoral candidate in Zhang’s lab.

“We found that the concentrations of sEH-produced metabolic products are higher in colons of obese mice. This leads to our discovery that sEH is over-expressed in the colons of obese mice and it is involved in obesity-induced colonic inflammation,” said Zhang.

To validate their findings, the research team used different approaches to investigate the roles of sEH in obesity-induced colonic inflammation.

These included using two different sEH inhibitors in experiments as well as a knockout mouse genetically modified not to produce sEH. Results were similar in all cases, reported the paper’s co-first author Zhang Jianan.

“Blocking the enzyme prevents the mouse from developing colonic inflammation. Even in the mice on a high-fat diet, by inhibiting sEH you can completely block colon inflammation,” said the co-first author.

Woodpecker-inspired

aircraft to reduce impact

BEIJING (XINHUA): Chinese researchers are developing a new aircraft that simulates the skull of a woodpecker to reduce the effects of impact, according to the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALVT) website. When a woodpecker pecks wood, its skull withstands a very high-force impact, but its brain does not get a concussion. A woodpecker’s brain is wrapped in a very dense, resilient skull with multiple holes, said Yin Jin, technical head of aircraft development. The aircraft, modeled after a woodpecker’s skull, is expected to have a lightweight recyclable buffer structure. In addition to aircraft, the technology could be applied to improve the comfort of vehicles, ships, and airplanes and enhance precision in industrial processing.

Mount Fuji eruption

could paralyse Tokyo

TOKYO (AFP): Japan’s iconic Mount Fuji could paralyse Tokyo with ash if it erupted, choking roads and halting water supplies, according to a government disaster planning study, a news report said Tuesday. The snow-capped peak of the country’s highest mountain 100 kilometres (62 miles) west of Tokyo is a symbol of Japan - and is also an active volcano. It last erupted in 1707, but while it has not shown any signs of life in recent decades a potential eruption now could shower more than 10 centimetres (4 inches) of ash on central Tokyo, according to a government study seen by the Kyodo news agency. The ash would paralyse the capital, rendering roads impassable and stopping the flow of goods and people.

The study found just 0.5 centimetres of ash could cause mechanical problems for cars and more than one centimetre could cause mass power outages and the failure of water filtration systems, Kyodo reported.

Noriko Urata, an official in charge of disaster research, confirmed the government is assessing the possible impact of an eruption and preparing measures to deal with the scenario.

“But we are not in a position to unveil details,” he told AFP.

In the past, the government has estimated that an eruption could result in damage and losses worth over 2.5 trillion yen ($23 billion).

“But if we include the impact on aviation and other transportation as well as secondary infrastructure, the cost could be far more than two trillion yen,” said Toshiyasu Nagao, head of Tokai University’s Earthquake Prediction Research Centre.

“Mount Fuji is categorised a young volcano,” Nagao told AFP. “It would be no surprise if Mount Fuji erupts any time in the near future.”

Japan, with more than 110 active volcanoes, sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire” where a large proportion of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.

In January, a Japanese soldier was killed and several other people injured after an eruption near a popular ski resort in northwest of Tokyo.

On September 27, 2014, Japan suffered its deadliest eruption in almost 90 years when Mount Ontake, in central Nagano prefecture, burst unexpectedly to life.

An estimated 63 people were killed in the shock eruption which occurred as the peak was packed with hikers out to see the region’s spectacular autumn colours.