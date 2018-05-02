Share:

KHYBER AGENCY - The shopkeepers of Landi Kotal Bazaar alleged that Khasadar personnel posted at Bagyari check post of Jamrud Tehsel were still collecting money from them on merchandise goods from Peshawar to Landi Kotal on pretext of agency tax despite the KP governor’s directions for abolishing all such taxes.

President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal bazaar Lal Raheem flanked by his comrades while addressing a press conference said that despite notification of governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa regarding elimination of permits for taking commodities from the settled areas to the tribal region, the Khasadar personnel at Bagyari check post still teased them for not producing the permit besides collecting illicit money from the traders.

He said that earlier, the administration had an excuse that the goods could be smuggled to Afghanistan via Torkham border. However, after imposition of restrictions at Torkham border, demanding rahdari or agency permit from the traders while taking various goods to their shops is an injustice, he said. The traders stressed the authorities to direct the Khasadar force not to disgrace the traders’ community on the pretext of permits that have been already abolished.