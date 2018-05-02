Share:

PESHAWAR - The first female taxi driver of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) murdered last week in the City was infact killed by her own husband.

According to a police report on Tuesday, the woman driver who used to provide transport to citizens through a private ride-hailing service was murdered by her husband on Saturday.

Police said that the accused was identified as Abdul Basit has been arrested. Authorities said the marriage of Nabeela, the deceased, to Basit was her second one. She was a mother of three, they added. Basit's weapon was also seized when he was arrested.