SIALKOT-The Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) said that the labourers were still being victimised with their economic exploitation.

PCSWHR Chairman Ejaz Noori said that the labourers were still being victimised despite the passage of 70 years to the Creation of Pakistan. He said that the politicians did politics over the issues related to the labourers but they did nothing practically to ensure the provision of basic rights to the labourers. He was addressing a special ceremony held to mark the importance of the Labour Day.

The chairman said that the social and economic exploitation of the labourers was still continued even today in the country and the labourers were still lying deprived of their basic rights. He expressed grave concern over the nasty point that no one bothered to take some serious and effective steps to resolve the issues of the labourers and to safeguard their basic rights in Pakistan.

He added that the labourers were the friends of Allah Almighty. He urged the labourers to be united against their prolonged and unending social exploitation by the rulers. He said that every day was the day of the labourers it was not limited to only May 1.

Vice Chairman of Sialkot Cantonment Board Haji Mushtaq Ahmed Qadari presided over the event.

Meanwhile, Sialkot-based surgical instruments manufacturers and exporters have said that the continuity of zero rating of five export sectors was satisfactory in the financial budget.

They said that the government again neglected the business community's pressing demand of regulating the five zero-rated export sectors.

Addressing a meeting held, group leader Jehangir Bajwa urged the government to ensure early clearance/payment of all the pending claims of sale tax refund, customs rebate and income tax refund as well. He said that early payment would flourish the Sialkot-Pakistan's surgical industry.