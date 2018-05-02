Share:

LAHORE - After successful negotiations with government officials, the Joint Action Committee on Tuesday called off the shutter down strike by medical stores.

Law Minister Rana Sanaullah assured the Joint Action Committee during a meeting at the Punjab Assembly that reservations of medical store owners about amendments to the Punjab Drugs Act 2017 would be addressed.

Nisar Chaudhry, chairman of the Punjab Chemists Council, said the law minister had assured that chemists’ proposals will be incorporated into the amendments to the Drugs Act. “We will meet government’s team led by the secretary for primary and secondary healthcare at his office on Wednesday (today) and notification on mutually agreed points will be issued afterwards,” he said.

Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association, Punjab Chemists Council, Pharmaceutical Distributors Association, Pharmaceutical Retailers Association, Pakistan Chemists Retailers Association, Pharmaceutical Wholesalers Association and Cotton and Bandage Association agreed to call off the sit-in on The Mall and shutter down strike.

Nisar Chaudhry said that the government had agreed to their demand of keeping the status of licences unchanged, while the conditions under Drugs Rules of 2007 would not be applicable to the licenses issued before 2007. Hence, the government, in principle, has agreed to restore their licences in original form.

The government has also agreed to modify the amendment about ‘physical presence of a qualified person’ at the drugstores/pharmacies to ‘sale of medicines under supervision of a qualified person’, which removes the condition of physical presence of a qualified person at the outlets all the time.

The government has also agreed to change the earlier amendment regarding Schedule G, whereby it had increased the period from six years to 10 years – a grace period that allowed Category-B drugstore owners to sell medicines – which otherwise restrict sale of medicines by Category-A traders only.

With regard to heavy punishments and fines on minor to major offences, he said the government had brought them closer to the punishments and fines, with minimal difference, under Drugs Act 1976. “The government also agreed to the demand of pharmaceuticals’ representatives to give fair trial to the accused under counterfeit drugs charges,” he added. “Besides, fake and substandard drugs will be defined with mutual consensus,” he said.