TIMERGARA - Police on Tuesday arrested 2 impostors from the far-off Maskini area for selling fake forms of Punjab’s Income Support Programme. Station House Offer Mayar Ayub Khan told reporters that Taj and Muzammil were selling fake forms of Shabaz Sharif Income Support Programme for Rs400 each. He said that police recovered 28 filled and 58 unfilled fake forms from their possession and caught the two red handed. The SHO said that further investigation into the matter was underway.