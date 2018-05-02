Share:

LAHORE - The Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal (MMA) has included free education and health facilities to all citizen and land reforms in its manifesto which will be revealed on May 13 during its rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

The alliance of five religio-political parties which include JUI-F, Jamaat-i-Islami, JUP-Imam Noorani, Islami Tehreek Pakistan and Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith aims at bringing more than 200,000 people at the show. They said the event will be historic and shape the future of country’s politics.

The MMA, said a leader, will announce its future political programme on the day, focusing on eradication of corruption and turning Pakistan into an Islamic Welfare State where justice will be ensured to common people.

The leaders of parties have already started consultation to make successful the rally. JI Chief Sirajul Haq Monday met JUP-Imam Noorani President Pir Ijaz Hashmi and said that event will put a last nail in the coffin of secular forces.

The MMA is holding a party convention at Islamabad today to discuss preparations of the May 13 public rally. The delegations from 70 districts are participating in the convention. The district representatives will be given target to bring people more and more at Minar-i-Pakistan.

“MMA Manifesto Committee headed by MJA head Professor Sajid Mir has almost finalised the manifesto and it will be revealed at May 13 rally,” the leader part of the committee told The Nation.

Revealing some salient features of the political program of the alliance, he said it will focus on eradication of corruption and ensure provision of bread, clothes, shelter, education, jobs and marriage expenses to all citizens on the government. The MMA, he said, coming into power will create an independent economic system where citizens will be provided opportunities for halal jobs and businesses.

It will protect basic human rights and help in establishing uniform and quick justice to every citizen. The manifesto will focus on creating an organised policing system. Free and compulsory education for every male and female child from basic grade to college level and making 100 per cent literacy rate within next 10 years is also part of political programme. The MMA’s manifesto, he said, will focus on women rights guaranteed by Islam and restoration of their honour and prestige. It will ensure bringing land reforms and abolishing prevailing feudal system. Provision of lands to peasants and small farmers and ensure interest-free loans in agriculture and labour sector are also part of MMA’s manifesto.

The MMA coming into power will boost power sector and end load shedding in next five years. It will provide clean water in every city and village.

The alliance’s political programme includes provision of free health facilities, establishment of state of the art hospital at Tehsil level and empowerment of local government system.

Manifesto covers country’s foreign relations chapter under which moral, political and diplomatic support has been ensured to all suppressed nations including Kashmirs, Afghans and Palestine. The unity of Muslim ummah and efforts to end middle east crises are also discussed in the manifesto.