LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the National Accountability Bureau’s is observing double standards which will not be allowed anymore.

He said if corruption of even a single penny was proved against him, he would be answerable to the people.

Talking to audience at a cheque-distribution ceremony here, Shehbaz said, “NAB is ignoring corruption on one hand and analyzing every fine detail on the other hand,” he noted.

“NAB must carry out the responsibility of delivering justice without any bias,” he added.

“The NAB is proactively working in Punjab and the Supreme Court is also taking notice of everything with great attention. The eagle eyes of state institutions are focused on Punjab.

He said the state institutions were active against corruption and they welcomed it. However, they should give attention to the recovery of looted money of the nation.

“Water and fire cannot be combined together and if you have taken responsibility to eliminate corruption, it is a good thing and should be done indiscriminately,” he was of the view.

Shehbaz said well-heeled elite class was sermonising others despite embezzling billions.

He said they should not talk about the poor of the country. About metro train, he said the mega project was halted for 22 months which the people of Lahore are avenging. He also paid tribute to the people of Lahore.

He criticized Imran Khan saying his job was to hold protests and sit-ins instead of working.

The Punjab chief minister said that loans worth Rs46 billion had been distributed under the Chief Minister’s Self-Employment Scheme.

As many as 12million most needy people had directly or indirectly got benefit of this scheme and the loan-return ratio remained 99.9 per cent, he said.

“There are brave sons and daughters of the nation who have returned every penny of the interest-free loans. But contrary to this, the elites have got loans worth billions of rupees waived off which is a great cruelty with this poor nation. Those who have got their loans waived off have committed a crime with this nation and due to their crime, social divide between the poor and the rich has widened and poverty and joblessness has increased as well.”

“We have worked hard for public service while the performance of the political opponents in their provinces is evident before the people. Opponents are showing their political jugglery to the people. The motto of Imran Niazi is to stage sit-ins and do nothing while the purpose of Zardari is to remain unconcerned with the masses,” said Shehbaz.

“Those who have looted the hard-earned money of the poor nation are giving lectures against corruption while wearing new clothes. The nation has not forgotten their scandals till today.”

“I have already said that if the corruption of even a single penny is proved against me with regard to my last 10 years stint in the government, then I shall be fully accountable before you. I also add this that I should be posthumously hanged by bringing my corpse out of the grave if any corruption is proved against me after my death,” he maintained.

“We have saved billions of rupees of the poor nation in development projects and there is no other example of such savings in development projects during the last 70 years.”

The chief minister said that selfless service had been done whenever Almighty Allah gave him an opportunity to serve the people.

Shehbaz said the elite class was enjoying every worldly boon while the poor were even deprived of basic necessities of life.

“This is not Quaid or Iqbal’s Pakistan in any way. Millions of people had migrated to Pakistan after rendering great sacrifices with the prime hope that honesty, truth and hard work would rule here and hard work will be given respect. And, there would be no corruption, gratification or extortion,” he added.

But unluckily a culture of recommendations ruled and the principles of hard work, honesty and trust were ignored. Now, the time has come to change this culture and nation should stand up to change this outdated system, he maintained.

Shehbaz said orange line metro train was a project of China and there was G2G agreement about this scheme under which tendering process was not done. A total of Rs65 billion was saved in the Metro train project which also included Rs nine billion saving made in the civil work carried out by Pakistani companies.

“What the poor nation can be further served with,” he inquired.

Imran did not build educational institutions nor any hospital in his province, the Punjab chief minister said.

He said PML-N government had completed 5,000 megawatt electricity projects with its own resources along with initiation of gigantic CPEC.

He said 1150 megawatt electricity was being produced by Bhikki Power Plant while 1250 megawatt power was being produced by Haweli Bahadar Shah Plant. Similarly, 1200 megawatt Balloki Power Plant would soon start producing electricity. Punjab government was also establishing 1200 megawatt project in Haveli Bahadur Shah which will be completed at the end of this year. On the other side, Neelum-Jhelum Power Plant which could not be incompleted even after the passage of 20 years had been completed by the incumbent government.

Rs500 billion had been spent on this 985 megawatt power plant, he said.

“We have completed energy projects at the half of this price.”

He said Guddu Power Plant was set up during the tenure of Zardari and they have set up similar plant at the half price after eight years. He said Rs150 billion had been saved in energy projects.

“We have transformed the nation’s dreams into reality and spent every penny for public welfare. If we are given an opportunity again then Pakistan will be made a country of Quaid and Iqbal in the real sense during the next five years and there would be no poverty and unemployment,” he concluded.