LODHRAN-Deputy Commissioner Raja Khurram Shehzad threw light on 10-year performance of the PML-N government in Lodhran district during an exclusive talk with The Nation here the other day.

He said that Lodhran had been given the status of a district on July 1, 1991 but the era of its development started in the PML-N government. He praised the visionary leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that his untiring efforts had put Punjab province on a path to prosperity. He added that the PML-N government had completed numerous development projects worth Rs22470.94 million, from 2008 to 2018, in eight major sectors.

He said that the government had built 212 km roads in rural areas at a cost of Rs2098.374 million. It spent Rs818.3 million for the implementation of South Punjab Development Goal Program. It also spent Rs743.50 million for the uplift of health sector, Rs1939.87 million for education sector, Rs10172.59 million for transportation sector, Rs2504 million for Public Health Engineering Department, Rs3428.56 million for Building Department and Rs757.69 million for the completion of the projects being carried out under Mepco and district administration. "Recently, Bahauddin Zakariya University Lodhran campus has started operating properly owing to the efforts made by the local leadership of the PML-N" he claimed.

Mr Khurram Shehzad said that a 125-bed hospital had also been established in the district on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, adding that the CM had also approved the establishment of a state-of-the-art Emergency Ward at Lodhran District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital which would be established at a cost of Rs400 million. "Furthermore, the DHQ hospital contains a state-of-the-art Hepatitis Centre which was established to facilitate the people of South Punjab," he stated and added that the construction of Lodhran-Khanewal National Highway was commenced during the current year. "The construction of Lodhran District Jail is underway," he told The Nation, adding that a gymnasium worth Rs50.59 was also being constructed for youths. The construction of the offices of Rescue 1122 in Dunyapur and Kehror Pakka tehsils was near completion. Discussing the cost estimate of the development projects, he said that the 125-bed hospital was constructed with Rs380.40 million, Makhdoom Aali Trauma Centre with Rs81.19 million, Residential Building beside Dunyapur Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital with Rs69.13 million, renovation of the THQ hospital with Rs61.25 million and residences of Judicial Officers with Rs99.72.

Moreover, the government spent Rs100 million for the installation of sewerage system and water supply schemes in the district. In Gailaywaal, it spent Rs60 million on sewerage lines installation. The government also upgraded Govt High School, Gagan Hanna to Technical High School and spent Rs58.74 million for the purpose. It also built a girls college in Gailaywaal at a cost of Rs91 million.

The government established a network of new roads and also rehabbed the old ones in Lodhran City and suburbs. Dunyapur-Dokota Road was constructed with Rs84 million, N-5 was rehabbed with Rs67.27 million, Kehror Pakka Bypass with Rs288.79 million, Khanewal-Qutabpur Road with Rs122.91 million, Pull Chak 4-Jora Moga Road with Rs118.31 million, Mauza Sarla-Noor Shah Gillani Road with Rs192.32 million, Khairpur-Joyia Chowk Road with Rs121 million, Bela Wagha-Basti Jind Pir Road with Rs115.63 million, Chak 97M-Khanwan Ghulwan Road with Rs250.57 million, Basti Pakka-Haveli Naseer Khan Road with Rs238.941 million rupee, Gailaywaal-Jagoowala Road with Rs175 million and Parmit-Malikpur Road with Rs139.88 million.

Similarly, the government spent Rs22.5 million and Rs17.61 million for the uplift of health sector in Dunyapur and Kehror Pakka tehsils respectively. It also spent Rs75.2 million for the education of special children in Kehror Pakka tehsil and Rs95 million for the establishment of a sport stadium in the area. It allocated Rs93.67 million for the construction of a new sport stadium in Dunyapur tehsil.