Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Muslim League (PML) has undertaken ideal and historical works for workers and will also do in future, says the party president.

“Industrial and agricultural workers in Punjab were becoming prosperous due to our policies. Our government provided facilities like free education, free medicines, 1122, separate social security hospital and labour colonies among others,” PML President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain said in his message on May Day.

A delegation of civil society joined PML after a meeting with party leaders Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, PML Punjab President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Chaudhry Moonis Elahi at their residence here

on Tuesday.

The delegation included first woman pilot of Pakistan Shehnaz Leghari, Sardar Saifulah Rind, Tahira Baloch, Hadiya, Maryam and Mian Fayyaz among others. On this occasion, PML MPA Khadeeja Umar, Syeda Majida Zaidi, Syeda Asma Shah and Samreen Taj were also present.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that “our government had worked day and night for the working class of the

country, undertook legislation for providing relief to workers and will also do in future so that the working class gets more relief”, says a press release issued here on

Tuesday.