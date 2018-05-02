Share:

rawalpindi - Police have busted a dacoit gang by arresting its ring leader and three members and recovered cash, gold ornaments, mobiles and weapons from their possession.

Of four detained dacoits, a dacoit was also involved in the murder of a man during dacoity in Faisalabad, disclosed SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf while addressing media men at Gujar Khan on Monday.

He was flanked by acting SP Saddar Circle Bahar Ahmed Shah, DSP Gujar Khan Circle Sardar Babar Mumtaz, Inspector Ishtiaq Cheema, SHO PS Gujar Khan, Inspector Sheikh Qasim, SHO PS Kallar Syedan and other raiding party members.

Addressing the media men, SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that RPO and CPO while taking notice of rising incidents of dacoity and snatching in Gujar Khan circle have formed a special police team tasking it to arrest the dacoits. The police team had collected and examined the data of the hardcore criminals and managed to arrest a dacoit gang along with its ring leader. He said that police also recovered a Kalashnikov with 20 bullets, 44 bore riffle with 15 rounds, 2 pistols of 30 bore with 11 bullets, Rs 405000 cash, 490 Pounds, mobile phones and gold ornaments from their possession.

Those who were held by police team identified as Asghar Ali Shah alias Asghara (the ring leader), Muhammad Siddique, Mukhtar Hussain and Sheikh Muhammad Ziarab.

He said the dacoits have confessed their involvement in series of dacoities. He said that Asghara was awarded capital punishment for murdering a man during dacoity in Faisalabad but was released from jail after 12 years as he forced the applicant through his men to pardon him before court.

SSP said some 7 cases were also registered against the accused in different police stations. He said police would present them before court and would obtain their remand for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Mandra police registered a case against two men for sexually assaulting a 6 year old child in a grocery shop. The accused were identified as Shamas ul Haq and Farrukh. Police has began investigation.