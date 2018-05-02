Share:

KARACHI - Unknown gunmen shot dead a political activist and wounded a woman within the remits of Zaman Town police station on Tuesday.

Police said that the gunmen ridding on a motorbike sprayed bullets left a man and passerby women wounded. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the victims to hospital where doctors pronounced the death of man identified as Shahid Khan aka Passport having affiliation with MQM. Police said that the woman wounded identified as Amina Meraj, 35, admitted at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center where doctors terms her condition out of danger. Police said that the deceased’s body handed over to the family while police registered an FIR against unknown assailants.

Orangi Town police found mysterious body of an elderly man. Police said that the residents of the area informed police about the body lying in the bushes located Sector 13, Orangi Town. Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors said that the deceased had killed some three days ago while the cause of death would be ascertained after chemical examination of deceased. Police have taken the body to morgue for identification after autopsy.

22 ACCUSED HELD

The law enforcement agencies including Rangers Sindh and Karachi police claimed to have arrested at least 22 accused persons while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. The accused persons arrested from different areas of the city including Bilal Colony, Jamshaid Quarter, Garden, SITE Superhighway, BIB Colony and other areas.

The accused persons arrested were including Waseem, Usman, Abdul Latif, Ghulam Sarwer, Abdul Raza, Aqeel, Sulaman, Abdul Qyoume, Imran, Shahid, Habib, Anwar, Raees, Tabarak, Muhammad, Irfan and Bilal. The accused persons were involved in various sort of criminal activities including street crimes, robberies, drug paddling, gamblers and those possessing illegal weapons.

Meanwhile, police have arrested at least seven accused persons allegedly involved in the murder of young girl here in the remits of New Karachi police station. Police said that unknown assailants barged into the house of 18 years old Rimsha and seven years old Wajahat while stabbed her to death while wounded her younger brother.

Police said that the post-mortem report the deceased girl confirmed that the accused persons have raped the girl before stabbing her to death. Police collecting the data of the deceased girl mobile phone and picked up some seven accused persons for investigation.