NOORPUR THAL-The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will get the country rid of the prevailing economic and political crises. PTI Khushab district president Malik Gull Asghar Baghoor stated during an address to a public gathering at Rangpur Baghoor here the other day. He said that the PTI was playing its due role as an opposition party, adding that the party would field strong candidates for contesting the elections of national and provincial assemblies in the district in the next general election. He called on the workers to go all out for the success of the party in the upcoming election.

SEMINAR

The Govt Girls High School, Noorpur Thal organised a seminar which was presided over by headmistress madam Farzana Habib .A large number of teachers and students attended the event. The participants highlighted the services of Dr Allama Iqbal. Paying rich tributes to the services of great thinker, the speakers said that Allama Iqbal was a great thinker and poet of the Muslim world. They pledged to make Pakistan a true Islamic state in line with thoughts of the great poet and philosopher of the East.