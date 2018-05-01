Share:

rawalpindi-The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) has finalized arrangements for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual exams 2018 which will start in Rawalpindi division on May 5.

According to Controller Examination Abid Hussain Kharal, foolproof arrangements have been made for the HSSC annual exams.

He said roll number slips of regular students had already been sent to the concerned institutions and those of the private students were dispatched at the addresses mentioned in their admission forms. Apart from the board’s office at Morgah near Attock Oil Refinery Rawalpindi, the students could also contact at phone number 051-5450917-18 in case they did not receive the roll number slips, he added.

He said Some 195 examination centres have been set up in the division, including 31 in Attock, 41 in Chakwal, 26 in Jhelum and 97 in Rawalpindi district.

He further said that special monitoring teams had been formed which would present a report to the concerned authorities on a daily basis. Special control rooms to facilitate the students had also been set up in the four districts of the division, he added.