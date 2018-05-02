Share:

LAHORE - A young man was shot dead in front of his father by unknown motorcyclists as he tried to fight back during a road robbery attempt in the Kahna police precincts on Tuesday.

Police sources said the bandits fled on their motorcycle soon after the shooting. The deceased was identified by police as Sohail Yousaf. He was said to be a security guard at a private housing colony.

Sohail riding on a motorcycle along with his father was going to his village when he was stopped by two gunmen on the busy road. His father told the police the motorcyclists opened straight fire Sohail after a brief altercation. Yousaf narrowly survived the gun attack.

A police official said they were investigating motives behind the killing. He said the possibility of “murder during robbery attempt” could not be ruled out. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The local police registered a murder case against unidentified gunmen on the complaint of father of the deceased and launched the probe with no arrest made yet.

The incidents of killings during armed robberies are not uncommon in the provincial metropolis. According to police officials, no less than two dozen people are robbed at gunpoint within 24 hours in different parts of the city.

Police patrolling has been intensified in the town in recent months to counter street criminals. But the rise in incidents of killings during robberies puts a question mark on the performance of the police in this otherwise “Safe City”.

MAN SHOOTS RELATIVE

A young man was wounded critically when his relative fired at him as they clashed over some dispute in Sundar area on Tuesday.

The injured identified as Muzaffar was shifted to hospital with multiple bullet injures. The attacker named by police as Shahbaz fled instantly. Police said the firing took place at Jalliyana Village. Further investigation was underway.

YOUTH DROWNS IN

SWIMMING POOL

A 22-year-old youth drowned when he was swimming at a commercial pool in Samanabad on Tuesday afternoon, rescue workers said.

The deceased was identified as Hassan, a resident of Islampura. He was swimming at a pool near Dongi Ground with a group of friends when he encountered difficulties and went under the water. Police reports claimed Hassan’s friends rushed to his rescue and removed the young man from the water, but he was unresponsive. He died there later.

A rescue official said the first aid respondents tried to provide some treatment to the victim but he was already expired.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Muhammad Farooq said the fatal incident took place at a private pool located near Dongi Ground. Later, the body was shifted to the hospital. The police were investigating the death.