ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was surprised to learn that the Parliament was not disabled friendly despite the fact that Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Disabled Persons.

Taking notice of the matter, the chairman ordered the Senate Secretariat and other departments concerned that designated parking spots should be allocated immediately in the parking spaces of the Parliament precincts. He also instructed the Secretary Senate that all access points within the Parliament and the Parliament Lodges should be made disabled-friendly and instructions in this regard shall be forwarded to the relevant government departments.

He reiterated that it was their duty to look after and take care of disabled people and their integration in the society should be their guiding principle as this was not philanthropy but was a responsibility.