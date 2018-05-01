Share:

Islamabad: Serena Hotels hosted a star-studded evening for Season 2 of the Sarangi Music Initiative. Sarangi is part of the Serena’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

Aziz Boolani, CEO of Serena Hotels, said, “Serena continues to actively work on community support programmes, such as including Sarangi that provides a platform to young and talented musicians to engage with wider audiences”.

Sarangi Season 2 also began with an online competition that allowed amateur bands to compete amongst other bands. Open to all ages and genders, the competition ran through the official page of Serena Hotels on Facebook.

The finalists were chosen by a professional and well known jury panel comprising Hadiqa Kiani, Nizar Lalani and Sarmad Ghafoor based on their submissions.

The top 6 finalists of Sarangi Season 2 i.e. AwaisKazmi from Lahore, Faraz & Salman from Sahiwal, Ans Rehmani from Rahim Yar Khan, Sajjad Haider from Faisalabad, Hunza Folks from Hunza and Son of Niazi Brothers from Islamabad entertained the audience through their outstanding live performances.

Ans Rehmani from Rahim Yar Khan was declared as the best performer for whom Serena Hotels will produce a debut song at Pakistan’s leading sound studio along with a professional music video.

The evening was well attended by the diplomatic community, corporate and government sector representatives and other prominent personalities.