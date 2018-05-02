Share:

LAHORE - Shab-e-Barat, night of deliverance, was observed across the country, including Lahore, on Tuesday with religious zeal and fervour amid elaborate security arrangements.

The night between 14 and 15 Sha'ban is regarded as a night when the fortunes for the coming year are decided and when God may forgive sinners. In many regions, this is also a night when prayers are arranged for forgiveness for deceased ancestors.

Faithful offered prayers in specially decorated mosques for seeking forgiveness from Almighty.

Special prayers were offered for solidarity and development of Pakistan, unity of Muslim ummah, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine and ridding the country of extremism and terrorism. Different organizations arranged special prayers and mahafil-e-Naat in mosques and other places.

Special sweet dishes were prepared and distributed among the relatives and neighbours apart from the poor and destitute.

In addition to that, food in large quantities was distributed among the orphans and the destitute at special langar in mosques.

People visited graveyards to offer fateha for departed souls of dear and near ones.

Newspapers brought out special editions highlighting the significance of the occasion while electronic media aired special programmes to mark the occasion.