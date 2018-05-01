Share:

NEW YORK:- ‘The Simpsons’ has broken the record for the most episodes in a primetime scripted series on American TV, but the milestone came as the popular show finds itself accused of racism. Fox’s 636th episode about the Simpson family, which aired Sunday night, pushed it past Western drama “Gunsmoke” which stopped at 635 episodes in 1975 after 20 years on the air. Outside of primetime, some US soap operas have been running since the 1960s. “The Simpsons” stars Homer, the family patriarch working for a nuclear power station, his wife and voice of reason Marge, and children Bart, Lisa and Maggie.