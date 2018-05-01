Share:

TAMPA:- Air quality has largely improved over the past several decades in the United States, but those gains have slowed substantially since 2011, an international study said. The report in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found a stark difference between estimates and reality when it came to nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide, which contribute to ground-level ozone, or smog, from 2011-2015. “We were surprised by the discrepancy between the estimates of emissions and the actual measurements of pollutants in the atmosphere,” said lead author Zhe Jiang, who conducted the research while on a postdoctoral fellowship at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research and is now with the University of Science and Technology of China.