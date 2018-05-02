Share:

Naseer steers Lucky Star to big win

ISLAMABAD – Opener Naseer Ullah’s unbeaten double ton helped Lucky Star Cricket Club thrash CRA Club by 277 runs in the ICA Championship 2018 45-over-aside match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Put into bat first, Lucky Star posted massive 369-8 in allotted overs. Opener Naseer Ullah hammered unbeaten 136-ball 203 with the help of 30 fours and 1 six, while opener Nazir and skipper Taussef contributed 46 runs each. Abdul Jabbar and Yasir Jan took 3 wickets each. Chasing a mammoth total, CRA Club could score paltry 92-7 in 18.1 overs, as three of their batsmen got injured and could not bat. Yasir Jan slammed unbeaten 54 hitting 6 fours and 4 sixes. Sajid Ali grabbed 3-24 and Raheel Qaiser 2-28. Naseer Ullah was named player of the match.–Staff Reporter

Shahryar bowls Attock Stallion to victory

ISLAMABAD – Shahryar Khan’s 5-wicket haul helped Attock Stallion outclass Chakwal Peacock by 6 wickets in the 1st Rawalpindi Masters Premier League 2018 match here at Pindi Stadium on Tuesday. Chakwal Peacock, batting first, were bundled out for 168 in 45.5 overs. Syed Bilal Hussain made 46, while extras were the second highest, as Attock conceded 36 extra runs. Right-arm pacer was pick of Attock bowlers as he grabbed 5-44, while M Jawad and Mohsin took 2 wickets apiece. In reply, Attock achieved the target in 32.1 overs losing just 4 wickets. Haider Ali made unbeaten 48 hitting 5 fours, while Ahsan hit 37. M Faisal picked 3-48. Rawalpindi Region head coach Sabih Azhar was the chief guest, who, along with Pindi Stadium manager Shoukat Jadoon, gave away man of the match award to Shahryar Khan.–Staff Reporter

Naeem guides XI Star to thumping triumph

ISLAMABAD – Skipper Naeem Anjum guided XI Star to a thumping 7-wicket win over Kings Gymkhana in the Allama Iqbal 40-40 Friendly Cricket Tournament 2018 match played here at XI Stars Ground on Tuesday. Kings Gymkhana, batting first, were all out for 217 in 37.2 overs. Abdul Sakoor and Adnan made 40 runs each. M Ihsan clinched 4-35, Zeeshan 3-30 and Basit 2-56. XI Star achieved the target in 23.2 overs losing just 3 wickets. It was a delight to watch veteran Naeem Anjum, who was smashing all the bowlers at will as he managed to score unbeaten 111 with the help of 15 boundaries and 2 sixes while his teammate Zeeshan contributed 51. Touseef bagged 2-62. XI Star Cricket Club president Javed Ali Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and gave away player of the match award to Naeem.–Staff Reporter

Hammod to lead Sindh in National Netball

ISLAMABAD – International player Hammod-ur-Rehman will lead Sindh’s male team in the 17th National Men & Women Netball Championship 2018 to be held at Pakistan Sports Complex from May 4 to 7 while Qurat-ul-Ain will lead defending champions Sindh ladies team. Sindh Netball Association (SNA) secretary Ajaz ul Haque said that Secretary Sports Department Sindh government Dr Niaz Ali Abbasi has issued special grant to the SNA for the participation in National Netball Championship while the SNA officials thanked Dr Niaz for financial support. Both teams will depart on late Tuesday night for Islamabad. Sindh male team include Hammod-ur-Rehman, Shaz Ghouri (vc), Ali Raza, Ghazanfar, M Khawar, M Owais, Hasal Ali, Hammad Khan, Harri and Areeb Ahmed, while Mansoor Baig is coach and Ejazuddin manager.–Staff Reporter

Tanveer, Sidra win National Chess titles

ISLAMABAD – Tanveer Gilani and Sidra won the 31st National Chess Championship 2018 men and ladies titles here on Tuesday. Chairman Senate M Saddiq Sanjrani was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, while Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) president Senator Kalsoom Parveen, senior vice president Ayaz Memon Motiwala, vice president Ameen Malik, secretary Sadia Qureshi and others were also present on the occasion. In men’s event, Wapda’s Tanveer Gilani was winner and earned Rs 10,000 and return ticket of Dubai, followed by Shahzad Ahmed Cohan, who got Rs 7500, and Abdul Wahab who got Rs 5000. Balochistan’s Sidra won the ladies singles title and earned Rs 10,000 while Rawalpindi’s Romani Yasmeen bagged second position and Rs 7500 and Punjab’s Sadia Izhar won third position and Rs 5000.–Staff Reporter