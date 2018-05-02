Share:

KARAK - Telephone and internet subscribers of Mithakhel telephone exchange have no access to the services for the last two weeks as the sub-divisional staffers of the respective organisation are not entertaining complaints regarding the main line cut by unidentified miscreants.

The affected subscribers informed the media persons on Tuesday that more than 300 subscribers of the internet and telephone of Mithakhel telephone exchange were deprived of the facility from the last two weeks as the main line of length only half foot had been cut by some miscreants.

The subscribers including Nasir Iqbal Khattak, Captain (R) Ahmad Jan and others had lodged complaint with the sub divisional officer Muneer Khattak to repair the line as early as possible, but he looked least interested to take notice of the complaints of the subscribers to repair the line.

The subscribers further said that journalists including correspondents of national dailies had approached the sub divisional officer several times to repair the line to resume the internet services but he did not take any action on their complaints.

The subscribers demanded of the concern quarters to make sure repair of the line at the earliest and also take action against the sub divisional officer for his utter negligence towards genuine complaints of the subscribers.

PROTEST AGAINST LOAD

SHEDDING, LOW GAS PRESSURE

Khattak Ittehad, a local rights organisation, endorsed the protest call of another organisation, Karak Loya Jirga, and resolved to fully support the protest.

This decision was made in a meeting of the Khattak Ittehad elders on Tuesday with the organisation’s district president Maulana Mirzaqeem in the chair. The meeting strongly condemned the unscheduled, over 20 hours-long, load shedding across the district and also complained about low gas pressure.

They decided to extend full support to the protest to be held by Karak Loya Jirga on May 10 after expiry of the May 7 deadline regarding acceptance of their demands. They asked the residents to take to the streets to protest the painful load shedding and low gas pressure.

The speakers said that unprecedented load shedding had created acute shortage of drinking water in the district, adding that that excessive load shedding and low gas pressure was no more acceptable to the people of the district.

WORKERS FOR ARRESTING

PRICE HIKE

United Workers Welfare Association district chapter marked the International Labour Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm and held a rally in Sabirabad bazaar to show solidarity with the workers across the world.

They held a ceremony on Tuesday to remember sacrifices of the workers of Chicago, US. The ceremony was attended by workers and people of all walks of life.

Patron-in-chief of the worker association Zafar Iqbal Saif, candidate from PK-85 and leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) Javed Iqbal and candidate for national assembly superintendent of police (R) Malik Ikhtiar Gul paid rich tributes to the services rendered by the workers for development of the country.

They said that workers were backbone of the economy. They regretted that their role in development of the economy had been ignored by successive governments. The speakers said that without contribution of the workers, no country could develop. They regretted that in the recent annual federal budget, there was no good news for the workers.

They asked the government to acknowledge services of the workers and low-paid class of the country in the development of the country and take steps for improvement of socio-economic conditions of the workers.

They also criticised unprecedented price hike in the country and claimed that the prevailing price hike was no more affordable for workers. They stressed the government to take measures to arrest the ever-increasing price hike in the country to give some relief to the poverty stricken people of the country.

The speakers resolved to continue their struggle for improvement of the life standards of the workers of the country and cautioned that until and unless there was no improvement in the standard of life of the masses, there would be no development in the country.