Share:

SIALKOT-Deputy Ambassador of Germany in Pakistan Jens Jokisch has said that his country was keen to boost bilateral trade ties with Pakistan by removing all the hurdles from the way.

He was talking to the local exporters during his visit to several leading industrial units during the second day of his visit to the Pakistan's export-oriented city.

The deputy ambassador witnessed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans and termed it a world class and international standard craftsmanship. He also showed keen interest in the production process of sports goods and surgical instruments.

He stressed a need for making joint efforts to boost trade between Pakistan and Germany. Germany will encourage the regular exchange of mutual trade delegations between Germany and Pakistan, he added. He said that Germany could be the gateway to EU markets for Pakistan.

He said that Germany and Pakistan have been enjoying good friendly and cordial trade relations and now the time was ripe to further strengthen these mutual trade ties, as all the things were moving to the right direction.

The German deputy ambassador said that the several more companies of Germany have shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan in different trade fields especially in energy sector. He said that Germany intended to have developed and strengthened mutual trade relations with Pakistan. He said that Germany would ensure easy access of Sialkot exporters to EU and German markets.